Toggle Menu
How India and Pakistan stack up on air strengthhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/how-india-and-pakistan-stack-up-on-air-strength/

How India and Pakistan stack up on air strength

In the backdrop of the escalating tensions, here's a brief comparison of the air capabilities of the Indian and Pakistani Air Force as per Global Firepower (GFP) assessment.

Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jet (left) and Pakistan Air Force A-5 jet (right)

On February 26, India conducted air strikes deep inside Pakistan, hitting the terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the pre-dawn hours. This was the first time after the 1971 war that it has hit targets in the country.

A day after, in retaliation, Pakistan Air Force aircrafts crossed over to the Indian side of LoC in Rajauri-Naushera sector and attempted to target military installations but missed. Later, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar confirmed there was an air-to-air engagement between the Indian and Pakistani air forces early Wednesday morning.

In the backdrop of the escalating tensions, here’s a brief comparison of the air capabilities of the Indian and Pakistani Air Force as per Global Firepower (GFP) assessment.

Indian Air Force

air strike by india, air strike india pak, india strikes back, india air strike on pakistan, mirage aircraft, iaf surgical strike, surgical strike 2, surgical strike 2019, surgical strike news, surgical strike by Indian Army, india surgical strike, iaf attack on pakistan, india air strike, indian army attack on pakistan, india attack on pakistan, indian air force, indian air force news, india attack on pakistan today, india pakistan attack, indian air force aerial strike, india pakistan latest news
IAF Mirage 2000 formation (Source: Indian Air Force)

Total aircraft strength: 2185

Fighters: 590

Attack: 804

Transports: 708

Trainers: 251

Total helicopter strength: 720

Attack helicopters: 15

Advertising

Pakistan Air Force

Paksitan airforce, Pakistani Airforce jet crashes, Pakistani Pilot dead, Pakistani jet crashes, Pakistani plane crashes, Latest news, World news, India news
A Pakistani F-7 in Southwest Asia. (US.Air Force photo/Wikipedia)

Total aircraft strength: 1281

Fighters: 320

Attack: 410

Transports: 296

Trainers: 486

Total helicopter strength: 328

Attack helicopters: 49

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 J&K: Pakistan resorts to unprovoked shelling along LoC in Poonch
2 India strongly objects to Pakistan’s vulgar display of injured IAF personnel: MEA
3 Pakistan Army treated me well, says IAF pilot in fresh video