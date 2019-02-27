How India and Pakistan stack up on air strength

On February 26, India conducted air strikes deep inside Pakistan, hitting the terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the pre-dawn hours. This was the first time after the 1971 war that it has hit targets in the country.
A day after, in retaliation, Pakistan Air Force aircrafts crossed over to the Indian side of LoC in Rajauri-Naushera sector and attempted to target military installations but missed. Later, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar confirmed there was an air-to-air engagement between the Indian and Pakistani air forces early Wednesday morning.
In the backdrop of the escalating tensions, here’s a brief comparison of the air capabilities of the Indian and Pakistani Air Force as per Global Firepower (GFP) assessment.
Indian Air Force
Total aircraft strength: 2185
Fighters: 590
Attack: 804
Transports: 708
Trainers: 251
Total helicopter strength: 720
Attack helicopters: 15
Pakistan Air Force
Total aircraft strength: 1281
Fighters: 320
Attack: 410
Transports: 296
Trainers: 486
Total helicopter strength: 328
Attack helicopters: 49