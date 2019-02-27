How India and Pakistan stack up on air strength

On February 26, India conducted air strikes deep inside Pakistan, hitting the terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the pre-dawn hours. This was the first time after the 1971 war that it has hit targets in the country.

A day after, in retaliation, Pakistan Air Force aircrafts crossed over to the Indian side of LoC in Rajauri-Naushera sector and attempted to target military installations but missed. Later, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar confirmed there was an air-to-air engagement between the Indian and Pakistani air forces early Wednesday morning.

In the backdrop of the escalating tensions, here’s a brief comparison of the air capabilities of the Indian and Pakistani Air Force as per Global Firepower (GFP) assessment.

Indian Air Force

Total aircraft strength: 2185

Fighters: 590

Attack: 804

Transports: 708

Trainers: 251

Total helicopter strength: 720

Attack helicopters: 15

Pakistan Air Force

Total aircraft strength: 1281

Fighters: 320

Attack: 410

Transports: 296

Trainers: 486

Total helicopter strength: 328

Attack helicopters: 49