Express Daily Briefing: How does the Centre plan to meet its fiscal deficit target; Traffic curbs during Amarnath Yatra leave Valley fuming; and more

Karnataka Crisis: Kumaraswamy back home, Cong-JD(S) rebels firm on resignation

Back in India, CM H D Kumaraswamy late Sunday night held a series of meetings with Congress-JDS leaders after 13 MLAs tendered their resignation. In Delhi, BJP sources told The Indian Express that the party is prepared to form an alternative government but will wait for the decision of the Speaker. We get you updates from Karnataka real-time.

Exclusive: Centre readies list of land assets for disinvestment

The government has prepared a list of 29 companies that will be put up for strategic sales to private companies. It hopes to raise over Rs 1 lakh crore this year from disinvestment. Apart from residual stake sales, buybacks and strategic sales, land monetisation will be a key component of the Centre’s push to raise resources.

Jharkhand woman braved abuse at home to build toilets in village

Foolmani Devi, fondly called as ‘Madam Sahiba’ in Gutuatoli village near Ranchi in Jharkhand, is credited for building over 125 toilets in the village under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Abhishek Angad reports how Devi, heading a team of four women, overcame constant beatings by her alcoholic husband and societal prejudices in her struggle to make Jharkhand Open Defecation Free.

Editorial: Don’t pick and choose

The government should stick to providing public goods (education, health, law and order, contract enforcement etc) and extend investment-linked deductions across sectors. The job of “picking winners” — identifying particular industries that it sees as worthy of promotion and offering special incentives — is better left to private industry.

Explained: Behind the decline in fiscal deficit

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman surprised all by announcing a marginal decline from 3.4 per cent to 3.3 per cent. How will it be achieved? Will it affect the flow of funds between Centre and states? Will it come at the cost of capital expenditure by PSUs? Ishan Bakshi explains.

Traffic curbs on civilians during Amarnath Yatra leave Valley fuming

The restrictions imposed on civilian traffic on a stretch of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and suspension of train services to facilitate the movement of Amarnath pilgrims has triggered anger across the Kashmir Valley. While political parties and Separatist leaders have called for immediate revocation of the ban order, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik said that people should bear the restrictions.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Colours in sepia

The league stage of the Cricket World Cup saw some high voltage games, with teams struggling to make it to the last four till the end. From preferring to bat first to spin not getting undone by two new balls, Sriram Veera writes how the World Cup journey has defied the predictions of the cricketing pundits by following a retro route.

And Finally…

Twenty years after his identical twin — Captain Vikram Batra — was killed in Kargil War at Pt 4875, Vishal on Sunday turned up at the mountain peak that his brother helped capture back from Pakistan. “Either I would hoist the Tricolor or I would come back wrapped…,” Vishal tweeted, quoting his brother’s last words before leading an assault.