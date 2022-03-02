‘How do I explain… even going for groceries is game of life and death’

Aziz Mansoor Ali Amdawala has exchanged pleasantries with Indian students in and around Rybalka in Kharkiv during his short stay in Ukraine’s second biggest city. A shop run by a Bangladeshi selling Indian condiments was a regular adda, Aziz said from a bunker beside his apartment in the city.

Aziz shuddered when he heard about Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagouda, the student who was killed in shelling on Tuesday.

A quality manager at a company manufacturing PVC films, Aziz can relate to the fear of standing exposed in a queue outside a grocery shop in Kharkiv. “Every time you get a chance to step out, you are worried. Once I was getting out of a car to go to the grocery store to buy some bread and vegetables and an explosion went off. I got back into the vehicle. I was lucky that I could drive back to the safety of the bunker,” Aziz told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old from Vasai, near Mumbai, moved to the bunker on Tuesday afternoon with five Ukrainian families from the apartment complex in which he lives.

“It is like there is death everywhere, I don’t know what will happen if I step out of the bunker. I feel safe here,” he said. “In the bunker, there is a heated room — so if it is too cold, we can take turns to step into the room. There is water, too. I have carried some food, as have the others.”

He is moved to tears, looking at forwards he received on his phone — an opera house and a concert hall in the city’s Freedom Square hit by missiles, and reports of casualties. “Now there is a feeling that none of us are safe. They have targeted the Freedom Square. It’s just a 15-minute drive from where I am. Civilians are not safe but we have no way out of here.”

When Aziz landed in Kharkiv on January 23, he was looking forward to returning to a “cute” city with a picturesque square. “I had worked here for about eight months earlier. Who would have thought that in a month this beautiful city would turn into a ghost town? I feel like crying — not because of my plight but seeing the state of this country. And Kharkiv,” Aziz said.

Aziz said he wants to return to Mumbai but unlike students who have studied together he does not have a close-knit network to fall back on to discuss possible travel plans. Every day, he makes multiple calls to his family in Vasai. His wife Sameena, daughter Batul, brother and mother want to know why he is not on one of the evacuation flights back to India.

He said: “They tell me they have seen the news about so many Indians returning from Ukraine. Why can’t you find a way too, they ask. But how do I explain that even going out to get groceries is now a game of life and death. I thought of going to the Kharkiv railway station but even that is risky — I don’t have company to travel, plus latest reports say it is not safe around the station.”