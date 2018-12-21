How did noteban help, need to tell voters: Ally Chirag Paswan asked day after BJP’s defeat

A day after the BJP lost assembly elections to the Congress in three key states, its ally and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan wrote a letter to the Finance Minister, asking him to provide a “list of benefits” of demonetisation which he could take to the electorate.

Advertising

In the December 12 letter, Chirag Paswan, Jamui MP and son of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, wrote: “I request information about how the country benefited from demonetisation given it has been over two years since demonetisation was announced and 2019 Lok Sabha elections are also drawing close…Could you please make available the list of benefits to the country from demonetisation which I can share with my electorate in the run-up to elections.”

The Indian Express sent a message to Paswan asking him about the letter but he did not respond.

In the letter, Chirag, who is also LJP central parliamentary board chairperson, reminded the minister about the letter he wrote on November 17, 2016, less than 10 days into the noteban, on the problems faced by his constituents trying to exchange currency notes.

Advertising

Paswan’s letter comes the day the BJP reached out to LJP to quell trouble in the alliance. BJP general secretary in charge of Bihar Bhupendra Yadav went to LJP chief and Ram Vilas Paswan’s residence to talk about seat-sharing between the allies in NDA for Bihar.

Subsequently, BJP president Amit Shah and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley himself met Paswan and Chirag at Shah’s residence. LJP leaders declined to comment on the talks.

On December 16, Chirag Paswan had told The Indian Express that the Ram temple can be on the agenda only for the BJP and not for the NDA or the Centre. He said that the BJP should not allow anyone to “create confusion…by raising issues like the Ram temple.”