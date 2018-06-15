How did Nirav travel to US, UK on revoked passport, Congress asks Centre

The CBI has already filed chargesheets before a special CBI court in Mumbai in this case, which is said to be the biggest banking scam in the country, against Modi, Choksi, Nishal and Subhash Parab. The CBI has already filed chargesheets before a special CBI court in Mumbai in this case, which is said to be the biggest banking scam in the country, against Modi, Choksi, Nishal and Subhash Parab.

The Congress on Thursday asked the BJP-led Central government to explain how absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is accused in the Rs 13,500-crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank (PNB), managed to use his passport four times to travel to countries like the United States and United Kingdom. Modi’s passport was revoked by the Ministry of External Affairs soon after the scam surfaced earlier this year.

Asking why the information on the revocation of Modi’s passport was not given to the international agencies, including the Interpol, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said: “It seems the government merely revoked his passport and then went off to sleep… How did he (Nirav Modi) manage to travel…The MEA should respond.”

He said the government’s “inaction” was creating doubts in the minds of the people if the government was “hand-in-glove with Nirav” and was “deliberately letting him escape”.

“Nirav Modi shifted all his dummy directors from Hong Kong to Cairo and travelled conveniently from Hong Kong to the United Kingdom to seek political asylum, while the Narendra Modi government remained a mute spectator. While the Prime Minister is giving fitness lessons on social media, it is business as usual for fraudsters like Nirav Modi,” he said.

The Indian Express Wednesday reported that the Interpol in a communication to Indian investigation agencies said Nirav Modi traveled to four countries after escaping from India. In a June 5 letter to Indian agencies, Interpol said the fugitive businessman travelled between the US, United Kingdom and Hong Kong on his Indian passport between March 15 and March 31. According to Interpol, he travelled four times on that passport – on March 15, March 28, March 30 and March 31.

