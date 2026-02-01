Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor: Here’s how the new DFC could ease cargo movement from Maharashtra & Gujarat ports
Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor: To ensure faster movement of both freight and passenger trains, the national transporter planned Dedicated Freight Corridors with separate tracks for cargo traffic.
Dankuni to Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor Budget 2026: In the Budget 2026, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a new Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) linking Dankuni in West Bengal with Surat in Gujarat. To ensure faster movement of both freight and passenger trains, the national transporter planned Dedicated Freight Corridors with separate tracks for cargo traffic.
According to railways, higher axle load wagons and double stack containers operate on DFC. “This will not only improve the quality of rail freight services but also reduce the cost of rail transportation significantly,” it said in a statement. The DFC project is being executed by Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of Indian Limited (DFCCIL) under the Ministry of Railways.
On Sunday, February 1, addressing the press at Rail Bhawan, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the new Dedicated Freight Corridor between Dankuni and Surat will enhance freight movement and logistics efficiency. He added that Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor will connect six states: West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.
“This new freight corridor will start from Dankuni and terminate at Surat in Gujarat. It will connect with the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), allowing industries to transport goods from ports along the west coast, including Maharashtra and Gujarat.
The corridor will also link with the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), and this new east-west freight corridor (Dankuni to Surat freight corridor) will significantly improve cargo and logistics transportation,” the minister said.
The Union Minister further added that 2,052-km-long Dankuni-Surat DFC will strengthen seamless trade flows across regions, decongest existing rail networks and enhance the efficiency of goods transportation, thereby supporting industrial growth and supply chains.
About Dedicated Freight Corridors
At present, there are two Dedicated Freight Corridors: the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) starts from Sahnewal near Ludhiana in Punjab and passes through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand to terminate at Dankuni in West Bengal.
On the other hand, WDFC connects Dadri in Uttar Pradesh (UP) to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Mumbai. It passes through UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More