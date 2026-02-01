Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor: Here’s how the new DFC could ease cargo movement from Maharashtra & Gujarat ports

According to railways, higher axle load wagons and double stack containers operate on DFC. (Image generated using AI)

Dankuni to Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor Budget 2026: In the Budget 2026, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a new Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) linking Dankuni in West Bengal with Surat in Gujarat. To ensure faster movement of both freight and passenger trains, the national transporter planned Dedicated Freight Corridors with separate tracks for cargo traffic.

According to railways, higher axle load wagons and double stack containers operate on DFC. “This will not only improve the quality of rail freight services but also reduce the cost of rail transportation significantly,” it said in a statement. The DFC project is being executed by Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of Indian Limited (DFCCIL) under the Ministry of Railways.