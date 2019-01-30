After ‘Hindu girl’ row, Anant Kumar Hegde calls Rahul Gandhi ‘a hybrid specimen’

In yet another controversial remark, Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde termed Congress president Rahul Gandhi “a hybrid specimen” that cannot be found in any laboratory in the world.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) does not know this country. He has no clue about religion. Look how they lie. A father who is a Muslim, a mother who is a Christian and the son is supposed to be a Brahmin. How is that even possible?” ANI quoted Hegde as saying at a public event in Karwar, Karnataka.

“You will not find such a hybrid specimen in any laboratory across the world. You’ll find such specimen in Congress laboratory in this country, where the father and the son are of two different types,” he added.

Known for making inflammatory speeches, Hegde had fuelled a controversy earlier this week while addressing a meeting of Hindu Jagaran Vedike – a youth organisation of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad — where he said, “If a hand has touched a Hindu girl, then that hand must not exist.”

Hegde had further said that Hindu youths should not become sacrificial lambs, but be dominant like tigers and elephants.

Later on, he got into a verbal spat with Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, calling the latter a “man who ran behind a Muslim lady”. The spat started when Gundu condemned Hegde’s provocative statement and questioned him about his achievements as a minister.

Responding to Rao, Hegde chose to drag his marriage to a Muslim woman into the public discourse. His remarks were condemned across political strata, with Congress president Rahul Gandhi calling him “an embarrassment to every Indian” and that he “deserved to be sacked”.