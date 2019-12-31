This is how Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat’s uniform will look like

Elements from all the three defence forces will be included in the insignia of the Chief of Defence Staff. (Source: Twitter @adgpi) Elements from all the three defence forces will be included in the insignia of the Chief of Defence Staff. (Source: Twitter @adgpi)

Hours after General Bipin Rawat took charge as the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence shared details of how his new uniform will look like. The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), tweeted out pictures of the car flag, peak cap, shoulder rank badges, belt buckle and buttons on working dress of the CDS. It also mentioned that General Rawat, after taking over the new role, will have his office in South Block.

“…#CDS shall have parent Service uniform. Rank badges & accoutrements of #CDS reflect #Jointness #Integration #Synergy,” the ADGPI tweeted.

Buttons on Working Dress #CDS pic.twitter.com/2glP6gYgc1 — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 31, 2019

Elements from all the three defence forces will be included in the insignia of the Chief of Defence Staff. It will have an eagle (signifying the Air Force), two swords (Army), an anchor (Navy) and the state emblem encompassed by a laurel wreath.

Apart from the belt buckle, the insignia will also feature on the buttons and the cap worn by the CDS.

A day before his retirement as Army Chief, the government Monday appointed General Bipin Rawat as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), a post meant to enhance the quality of military advice to the political leadership through integration of service inputs.

The official press release does not specify a time-bound tenure for General Rawat, stating that he will continue “until further orders and extension in service… with effect from 31.12.2019 and till such period he holds the office of CDS”.

On Saturday, the government had notified that the age of retirement for the CDS will be 65 years; General Rawat will turn 65 in March 2023 — if he continues till then, it will be a tenure of 3 years and 3 months.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App