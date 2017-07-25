How can V K Singh make such claims: Families lash out at govt

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj shakes hands with his Iraqi counterpart, Ibrahim al-Jaafari before a meeting in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI) New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj shakes hands with his Iraqi counterpart, Ibrahim al-Jaafari before a meeting in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Hopes of the families of 39 Indians who went missing in Mosul were dashed on Monday after Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Eshaiker Al-Jaafari told reporters in Delhi that the Iraqi government had no proof if they were alive.

“We were hoping for something positive but what the Iraqi Foreign Minister said has dashed the hopes of families. For the last three years, the families had been waiting with a hope that one day the fight will get over in Mosul and there will be some information about the missing men. But now every passing day is too much for the restless families,” said Devinder Singh, brother of one Gobinder Singh.

Expressing anger at the government’s claim on July 16 that the Indians could be languishing in a jail in Badush, Devinder said he never expected “a big General like V K Singh will make such an irresponsible statement”.

Gurpinder Kaur, sister of missing Indian Manjinder Singh, said: “Where are the government’s sources now. It used to tell us there are six sources… who confirmed that the men are alive.”

