How an Indian LPG tanker escaped Hormuz via an unusual route

The Indian flagged LPG carrier Jag Vasant transporting liquefied petroleum gas, is seen at the Mumbai Port in Mumbai, India, after it arrived clearing the Strait of Hormuz

A day before Israel and the United States attacked Iran on February 28, the Indian-flagged LPG tanker Pine Gas loaded cargo at the United Arab Emirates’ Ruwais port, hoping to reach home within a week. However, it would be nearly three weeks before the vessel safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran began selectively allowing ships through the narrow waterway.

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Pine Gas Chief ⁠Officer ​Sohan Lal said the ship’s 27 Indian crew had seen missiles and drones flying overhead every day as they waited. In a video seen by Reuters, at least five projectiles can be seen streaking through the night sky above the vessel. Lal said Indian officials had asked the crew to be on ​standby ​to set sail around March 11, but with the ⁠war escalating, it took until March 23 before the ship was cleared to move, but not through the normal Hormuz shipping lanes.