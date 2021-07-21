How all sides agreed for Rajya Sabha Covid discussion

After the morning session of Rajya Sabha was a washout on Tuesday, leaders of various parties reached a consensus to allow the House to function, starting 1 pm, when a discussion on Covid-19 will be taken up. (File photo)

After the morning session of Rajya Sabha was a washout on Tuesday, leaders of various parties reached a consensus to allow the House to function, starting 1 pm, when a discussion on Covid-19 will be taken up. The House was adjourned twice in the morning, as members of the Opposition continued to demand discussions on various topics.

Sources said a return to “normal functioning” with Covid discussion was “facilitated in a meeting” between Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Leader of House Piyush Goyal and Opposition leaders including Anand Sharma and Jairam Ramesh of Congress, Derek O’ Brien of TMC, Tiruchi Siva of DMK, Harivansh and Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs Muraleedharan.

During the meeting, a source said, “Naidu stressed the need for return to normal so that all important issues can be discussed in an orderly manner”. He agreed to enable a short duration discussion on Covid and relax the time limit to have four hours of discussion. Goyal, sources said, held “informal discussions with Opposition leaders seeking their cooperation for resumption of normal functioning” and then met Naidu with leaders of opposition parties.