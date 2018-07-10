How a SIM card led to arrest of gangster Munna Bajrangi

Munna Bajrangi’s body being taken for autopsy from Baghpat jail on Monday. (Photo: Abhinav Saha) Munna Bajrangi’s body being taken for autopsy from Baghpat jail on Monday. (Photo: Abhinav Saha)

One of the reasons gangster Munna Bajrangi always managed to stay off the radar despite police teams of several states looking for him round the clock was that he never re-used a SIM card after making an extortion call. In 2006, the police received information that he was trying to spread his network in Delhi and was making extortion calls to a businessmen there.

Police then conducted raids in in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhatisgarh, Daman, Rajasthan, Orissa, West Bengal and Bihar.

The first breakthrough came in 2009 when a Special Cell of Delhi Police was scanning call detail records (CDR) of Bajrangi’s close aides — Viraj and Babloo — and found that they were using a SIM card that had been used to make an extortion call in the past.

“Police started checking their CDRs and found that they were in constant touch with several numbers used somewhere in Mumbai’s Malad area. A police team then reached Mumbai where they found Bajrangi’s aide Mahender alias Shetty,” a senior police officer said.

Police started tracking Shetty’s movements and found that he always made calls after boarding local trains. “After making calls, he would get off at a random stations and discard the SIM card. Police were tracking him, but they were not able to find out anything about Bajrangi as Shetty never make any calls to him. However, they found that he visited an apartment at the Siddhivinayak Society in Malad West every after two weeks,” another officer said.

A police team was set up in adjacent to the apartment Shetty would visit. “They came to know that Bajrangi was hiding in a flat at Siddhivinayak Society, but he would never come out. After waiting for around 25 days, they arrested him when he was going with Shetty in an autorickshaw to make a extortion call on September 29, 2009,” the officer said.

