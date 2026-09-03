Rs 170 cheese garlic naan has echo in Goa assembly, lands cop in trouble

2 min readPanajiSep 3, 2026 05:20 AM IST
Dispute over a Rs 170 garlic naan. That’s what led the Goa Police to initiate a departmental inquiry against a sub-inspector accused of abusing and threatening an employee of a restaurant in North Goa.
The incident was reported after a restaurant owner in Porvorim alleged misconduct by the police official. Police said the sub-inspector and his friend had gone to the restaurant for a meal and, after the meal, got into an argument with the staff over the “excessive” price of a cheese garlic naan. A purported CCTV video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the police official and another man confronting a staffer at the restaurant.
In the purported clip, the police official allegedly hurled abuses at the restaurant staff and threatened the owner with police action for keeping the restaurant open past 11 pm. A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The sub-inspector argued with a staffer over the food bill, specifically questioning why the cheese garlic naan was priced at Rs 170. When the staff tried to reason with him, he and his friend hurled abuses and threatened the owner.”
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The issue was flagged in the legislative Assembly on Wednesday by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao. Terming the incident “shocking”, Congress MLA Alemao demanded the suspension of the police official.
“Yesterday in the House, we discussed the deteriorating law and order situation and today this allegation has come of police high-handedness in a restaurant in Porvorim,” he said.
Responding to the issue, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said an inquiry had been initiated.
In a statement, the Goa Police said: “PSI Viraj Sawant, posted at Porvorim police station, has been attached to GRP, Altinho for his alleged misbehaviour with hotel staff and further departmental action is initiated.”
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It added: “Goa Police reiterates that misconduct, corruption and violation of service discipline will not be tolerated. Appropriate action will be taken against any police personnel found violating the law, service rules or the standards of conduct expected of members of the force. The disciplinary proceedings are being conducted in accordance with the prescribed rules and principles of natural justice.”