Rs 170 cheese garlic naan has echo in Goa assembly, lands cop in trouble

The incident was reported after a restaurant owner in Porvorim alleged misconduct by the police official. (File photo)

Dispute over a Rs 170 garlic naan. That’s what led the Goa Police to initiate a departmental inquiry against a sub-inspector accused of abusing and threatening an employee of a restaurant in North Goa.

The incident was reported after a restaurant owner in Porvorim alleged misconduct by the police official. Police said the sub-inspector and his friend had gone to the restaurant for a meal and, after the meal, got into an argument with the staff over the “excessive” price of a cheese garlic naan. A purported CCTV video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the police official and another man confronting a staffer at the restaurant.