A burglary, a manhunt and an acquittal: how a high-profile theft case against a lone accused collapsed in Odisha court

What began as a sensational burglary at a senior Congress leader’s home in Bhubaneswar, followed by an 18-day manhunt and the arrest of a so-called “notorious burglar”, collapsed in court 11 months later, with the judge flagging serious procedural anomalies in the investigation.

The JFMC court in Bhubaneswar has acquitted Karri Satti Babu, also referred to as ‘Spider Satti’ by police for his wall-climbing skills, who was the lone accused in the sensational burglary at the IRC Village residence of former Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik on the midnight of January 26 last year.

In its order pronounced on January 30, the court pointed out a number of ‘procedural anomalies’ in the police investigation. The court observed contradictions between the statements of witnesses and the non-recording of the accused’s confessional statement.