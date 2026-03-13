How a court ruling has put Bihar govt’s plans for iconic Patna library in limbo

The grand revival plan for Patna’s iconic Sinha Library has been put on the back burner after the Supreme Court earlier this week quashed a law through which the state government acquired the library in 2015.

As part of the revival plan, the government had digitised a large number of books in the library.

On March 10, the Supreme Court struck down the Shrimati Radhika Sinha Institute and Sachchidananda Sinha Library (Requisition & Management) Act, 2015, terming it unconstitutional. This restored the management and administration to the Shrimati Radhika Sinha Institute and Sachchidananda Sinha Library Trust, which had challenged the acquisition of the library by the state government. The trust moved the apex court after the Patna High Court ruled in favour of the state government.