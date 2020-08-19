Domicile or not: How 10 states, 1 UT recruit for government jobs

There is no domicile-based reservation in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Image)

On a day Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that government jobs would be reserved for youths domiciled in the state, a look at the recruitment process in other states

Uttar Pradesh

There is no domicile-based reservation. Chief Secretary R K Tiwari confirmed that anyone can apply for government jobs and it is not binding that he or she should have state domicile.

Jammu and Kashmir

Government jobs are reserved for domiciles. Any person who has resided in J&K for 15 years and their children are domiciles. Those who have studied in J&K for seven years and appeared for Class 10 and 12 exams from there are domiciles. Central government employees, who have served in J&K for 10 years, and their children are also eligible to apply for government jobs. Before abrogation of the special status, the jobs were reserved for state subjects.

Uttarakhand

Vacancies in Class-III and Class-IV are filled only by local residents. A domicile certificate proving the applicant is resident of the state for at least 15 years is necessary.

Maharashtra

Only local residents fluent in Marathi are eligible for government jobs. A local is defined as one who is domiciled in the state and has lived there for over 15 years. The only exception is for residents of Belgaum, Karnataka. Maharashtra has repeatedly staked claim over Belgaum as a large population there comprises Marathi speakers.

West Bengal

No such reservation in Bengal. But, in certain posts in state government, reading and writing skills in Bengali is a criterion.

Kerala

There is no reservation in state government jobs for people of the state and any Indian citizen can apply.

Gujarat

The 1995 Government Resolution of the state labour and employment department says “minimum 85 per cent of the recruitments to the posts in the cadre of employees, workers and artisans and minimum 60 per cent to managerial and supervisory posts in all the undertakings of the state government, as well as all the industries being provided with incentives by the state government situated in the state should be made from among the local residents”.

Assam

In Assam, there is no reservation for residents of the state. But the MHA-appointed committee for implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord has recommended job reservations upto 80-100 per cent in different levels in government and private sectors for “Assamese People”. This is to be determined on the basis of a 1951 cut-off — persons or their descendants residing in Assam prior to 1951.

Meghalaya

In state government jobs, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos have a combined reservation of 80 per cent. Other STs and SCs have a reservation of 5 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh

There is 80 per cent reservation for Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes in state government jobs.

Karnataka

There is only caste-based reservation for government jobs in Karnataka. Over 95 per cent of government employees are, however, locals.

