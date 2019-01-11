Houses prorogued, new session likely from January 31

With both Houses of Parliament being prorogued by the President on Thursday, the stage has been set for holding a fresh session. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had both been adjourned sine die earlier.

The new session may commence from January 31 and conclude in the middle of February.

Being the first session in the new year, it would be required to begin with the customary Presidential Address. Though the principal agenda for it would be the passage of an interim budget ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the two Houses will have to take up the Motion of Thanks to the Presidential Address also. The entire mandatory business will need at least a week to 10 working days.

The government had originally planned to split the winter session into two parts — one from December 11 to January 8 and another from January 31.

The prorogation was necessitated by three ordinances, which have to be re-promulgated. This was not possible while Parliament remained in session. An ordinance has a life of six months. However, from the day a session begins, it has to be replaced by a Bill which should be passed by Parliament within 42 days, else it lapses.