Houses set on fire in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district; Naga group claims responsibility, Kuki-Zo outfit threatens blockade

Several videos of the incident, purportedly showing burning houses in a hilly area, have surfaced on social media platforms.

Suspected members of a Naga militant group set a few houses belonging to the Kuki-Zo community on fire in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Monday.

The incident occurred at K Songlung-II village under Kangchup police station, police confirmed. While three houses and an SUV were set on fire, there have been no reports of any injuries, police said.

A team of police led by DIG S P Kangpokpi have rushed to the area.

While a faction of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), an armed militant group, have claimed responsibility for the incident, a Kuki-Zo group has demanded action in the matter within 24 hours, threatening to shut down the highways.