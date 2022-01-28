7740 houses ‘electrified with solar’ for the first time in Jharkhand

Jharkhand government Friday claimed that they have electrified 7740 houses with ‘solar alone’ systems and solar plants. The government said that the villages located in remote and inaccessible areas of Jharkhand are now ‘illuminated’ with the help of solar energy.

A press release issued by Chief Minister Secretariat said: “A total of 7740 villages were identified by Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited where electricity was still inaccessible. It was not feasible to electrify these villages through conventional methods due to inaccessible hills and forests. In such a situation, such villages have been electrified with solar stand-alone systems and solar power plants.”

The government said that the electrification of such villages is being done through two means, i.e for the villages with less than 50 houses or where the expansion of the village is in small clusters. Under this, a module of 200-250 watts is being installed in each house with four 9 watts led bulbs, one Direct Current fan, a mobile charging point and a power socket for LED television. Apart from the above, community buildings or schools are also being electrified through a solar stand-alone system. Also, for every 10 households, a solar street light is being installed to illuminate streets, the release said.

“Another means of electrification is mini/micro off-grid solar power plants. This system is being utilized for the electrification of villages with more than 50 households and the actual spread of the village is dense,” it said.

The areas include Chapel Pahar, Basco Pahar and Tangra Pahad villages of Barhait block in Sahebganj district which have been ‘fully electrified with solar energy’. The work of ‘electrification’ in villages of Chatra and Simdega is under process.