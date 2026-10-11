9 killed, houses set ablaze in fresh Manipur violence; PM Modi assures help to restore peace

At least nine people were killed and around 14 houses set ablaze in a fresh outbreak of violence across Manipur’s hill districts over 24 hours beginning Friday night, even as Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, where the PM assured all possible assistance to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

The violence began on Friday night after Domkhonei Touthang, 42, a Kuki woman, was killed in an alleged exchange of fire between armed groups and security forces at Chassad village in Kamjong district. According to police, a joint team of Manipur Police, India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel had launched an operation to dismantle alleged illegal bunkers at Chassad when local women attempted to disrupt the drive and unknown assailants opened fire at the security team, prompting retaliation.

Tension escalated later that night when unidentified miscreants set several houses on fire, followed by gunfire between armed groups and security forces. Around 14 houses belonging to Naga and Kuki community were set ablaze.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Local sources said the incident occurred around 9.35 pm during a protest against the alleged arbitrary arrest and detention of Chassad Village Volunteers. The Kuki Women Union also claimed that a 23-year-old man, Michael Ngamminlen Haokip, was shot dead at Chassad, allegedly by Naga rebels.

Violence resumed on Saturday morning when unidentified assailants allegedly attempted to set fire to Chassad police station. Gunfire broke out again around 5 am and continued until 7 am. The Kamjong district magistrate imposed prohibitory restrictions within a 400-metre radius of the police station as a precautionary measure.

In a separate incident in Kamjong district, two Naga village guards — Ngachanso Ningshen, 30, and Leishishan Hungyo, 50, both of Ningchou village — were allegedly killed at around 9.30 am at Ningchou Chingdong village, approximately 17 km southeast of Chassad. Official sources said armed groups operating from across the border may have been involved, though there was no official confirmation.

Earlier on Saturday, at around 5 am, three Naga village guards were reportedly killed in an attack at Makui village, allegedly by a Kuki armed group. The deceased were identified as Machungammamg, Ajinpou Ringkangmai and Robart.

Story continues below this ad

Villagers alleged that one of the victims, identified as Ajinpou Ringkangmai, was beheaded, with images circulating on social media. Security forces were unable to reach the site as firing was continuing at the time of filing this report.

A Naga village volunteer was also killed and two others injured in an ambush allegedly by suspected Kuki militants at Tapon village in Kangpokpi district at around 6 am on Saturday, along the Imphal-Tamenglong road near Makui village. The deceased, Machungwangbou, 35, was a resident of Thalon village. The two injured — Nahason, 29, and Mathangambou, 30 — were evacuated to Senapati district headquarters for treatment. The gunfight continued until noon.

In another incident, a commuter, Sandeep Rai, 30, a resident of Taphou Senapati Nepali village in Senapati district, was killed in an ambush by unidentified armed miscreants along National Highway 202 near Konjang village in Ukhrul district at around 5.30 am. Police said the assailants ambushed him while he was travelling by car. The motive and identities of the attackers remain unknown.

In New Delhi, CM Khemchand briefed Modi on the state government’s initiatives to restore normalcy, highlighting the resumption of Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati bus services and the movement of goods trucks on NH-37 (Imphal-Silchar) and NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur). He also sought the upgrade of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, to the status of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Modi acknowledged the government’s efforts and assured all possible assistance.

(With inputs from PTI)