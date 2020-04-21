Housekeeping staff member at Lok Sabha Secretariat tests COVID-19 positive

Cars being sanitised outside Parliament. Cars being sanitised outside Parliament.

A housekeeping staff member working at the Lok Sabha secretariat tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday and was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital.

One housekeeping staff in the #LokSabha secretariat has been found #COVIDー19 positive @IndianExpress — abantika ghosh (@abantika77) April 21, 2020

The infected man did not attend work for the last few days. He tested positive for the virus after showing symptoms of fever, cough and breathing problems. The man has been admitted to the special ward at the Safdarjung hospital, according to news agency PTI.

After his results came positive, eleven members of his family were also tested for the virus and their results are awaited. Local civic authorities have quarantined his house in central Delhi, PTI said.

Meanwhile, a family member of a President’s Estate staffer also tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, following which the authorities asked 125 people, who had come in contact with the patient, to be under home quarantine. According to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the woman who tested positive had been in touch with a COVID-19 patient who died on April 13.

