299 vs 97 min per day: NSS confirms household, unpaid work falls on women

The NSS report, ‘Time Use in India 2019’, whose findings were released Tuesday, has been conducted for the first time in the country.

A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND ‘Time Use Survey’ conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has shown that only 38.2 per cent of the population participates in “employment and other related activities”, spending 429 minutes (7 hours and 9 minutes) on an average each day.

There is, however, a wide gender disparity, with only 18.4 per cent women participating in employment activities compared with 57.3 per cent men; also, while men spend on an average 459 minutes (7 hours and 39 minutes), women spend only 333 minutes (5 hours and 33 minutes).

The NSS report, ‘Time Use in India 2019’, whose findings were released Tuesday, has been conducted for the first time in the country. The primary objective of the survey was to measure participation of men and women in paid and unpaid activities as well as measure the time dispositions on different activities.

The survey was conducted between January 2019 and December 2019. As many as 1.39 lakh households across the country comprising 4.47 lakh persons over the age of six were enumerated.

It shows women participation in unpaid domestic services for household members – cooking, cleaning, household management – is as high as 81.2 per cent each day compared with 26.1 per cent for men. Women spend 299 minutes (almost 5 hours), thrice as much as men (97 minutes or 1 hour 37 minutes).

There is also a stark difference in the time spent by men and women in care-giving activities to a dependent child or an adult. While only 14 per cent of men participate in unpaid care giving services for household members spending on average 76 minutes a day (1 hour and 16 minutes), the share of women is double at 27.6 per cent. Women also spend more than two hours (2 hours 14 minutes) in such care-giving.

The survey also shows that Indians do not like to be unpaid volunteers or trainees or to take part in community or organisation-based unpaid volunteering. Only 2.4 per cent of the respondents said they volunteer for such work. The time spent on volunteering is around 101 minutes a day.

However, participation in socialising and communication through chatting, conversing, community participation by taking part in gatherings and religious participation, is very high with almost 91.3 per cent of the respondents taking part in these activities each day, spending on an average around 143 minutes each day.

Participation in culture, leisure, mass-media and sports practices through reading, watching television is also high with 86.9 per cent of the participants spending an average 165 minutes every day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.