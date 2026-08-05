House panel’s 3-day ultimatum to Mark Zuckerberg over removal of PM’s video

The Lok Sabha secretariat has told the government that if Zuckerberg does not apologise, the protection to Meta platforms under the IT Act may be withdrawn

Written by: Jatin Anand
3 min readUpdated: Aug 5, 2026 12:56 PM IST
Meta ZuckerbergMeta chief Mark Zuckerberg; PM Narendra Modi.
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The Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT has given Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg a three-day ultimatum to apologise for the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video addressing students and Gen Z about exam-related controversies. The Lok Sabha secretariat has told the government that if Zuckerberg does not apologise, the protection to Meta platforms under the IT Act may be withdrawn and he may face action.

The Indian Express has accessed a letter from A Jyothirmayi, director of the Lok Sabha, to S Krishnan, secretary of the Ministry of Electronics & IT. The letter refers to a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on August 3 with representatives of the ministries of Home Affairs, Electronics and Information Technology and social media platforms.

“The removal of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s video addressing students and Gen Z regarding examination controversies and strict actions against paper leaks from Facebook for 5-6 hours (was) viewed very seriously by the Committee. During the deliberations, the Committee demanded an apology from Mr. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta Chief, on this issue,” it said.

“If he fails to tender an unqualified apology within 3 days of receipt of this letter, the protection/immunity given under Section 79(3) of IT Act may be withdrawn and action taken against him as a Publisher,” the letter added. Section 79(3) of the Act lists exceptions in which online platforms lose legal immunity for third-party content.

The committee has also demanded action against platforms that carry material linked to child sexual abuse and demeaning women.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey leads the House panel on Information Technology. Earlier, the Godda MP had said that the mindset behind the removal of the PM’s video was “to destabilise the country”. “When video of the Prime Minister of India can be removed, and they themselves accepted that it was unavailable for five hours between 12:30 am and 5 am… this is a very serious thing and our committee has said two things clearly — that this apology should come from Zuckerberg himself.”

Dubey also flagged the algorithm of social media platforms. “If you look at the viewership of the BJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party in the algorithm, it is just 25 million. And, for those which are neither registered parties nor NGOs, are on the streets because they are misled… it is 27 million,” he told reporters. “An anti-reservation forum, which was created five to six days ago, is 7 million. The reason for this is that it is their policy to give traction to new entities rather than older ones,” he said.

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Members of the Opposition on the IT panel, who attended the meeting on Monday, were of the view that dissent cannot be treated as a crime and satire cannot be considered sedition.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

 

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