House panel urges Petroleum ministry to maintain 90-day crude oil stock

It additionally urged the ministry to expedite pending operational arrangements and contractual agreements so that the infrastructure created under the Strategic Petroleum Reserve programme “is utilised efficiently and the budgetary allocations are optimally utilised”.

The Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas has urged the ministry to “make every possible effort” to achieve the global standard of maintaining 90-day crude oil stock to safeguard the country against potential supply shocks and external uncertainties.

It also asked the ministry to explore the possibility of constructing more strategic reserve caverns across the country.

The recommendations are part of the seventh report of the Committee on demands for grants presented in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The 31-member committee led by Raigad MP Sunil Dattatray Tatkare (NCP) has 21 Lok Sabha MPs and 10 from the Rajya Sabha as members.