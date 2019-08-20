House panel to ex-MPs: Leave bungalows or water, power supply will be cut

While asking 200 former members to vacate their official accommodation within a week, the House Committee of the Lok Sabha on Monday resolved to get their power, water and gas connections disconnected within three days.

The committee, headed by C R Patil, BJP MP from Navasari in Gujarat, met on Monday to take stock of the situation arising out of the unauthorised occupation of government accommodation by former members. Members of the committee include Kalyan Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress, Prataprao Jadhav of the Shiv Sena, K Kanimozhi of the DMK, G M Siddeshwara, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Jaskaur Meena, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Sudheer Gupta and Gopal Shetty, all from the BJP, P Midhun Reddy of the YSR Congress Party and Manickam Tagore of the Congress.

Former members are required to vacate their houses within one month of the dissolution of the Lok Sabha. President Ram Nath Kovind had on May 25 dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after the Narendra Modi government was formed for a second term.

While some former members may have genuine reasons for holding on to government houses, the government is charged with the responsibility of expeditiously providing accommodation to new MPs.