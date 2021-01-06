House panel to discuss school textbook changes next week

According to the notice, the meetings will be held amid safety measures such as masks and social distancing keeping in view the pandemic.(Express photograph by Arul Horizon/Representational)

The parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will hold a meeting next week on design and content of school textbooks and removing distortions from them, according to a notice issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. It will also hold a separate meeting to review plans for addressing the learning gaps caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The panel will hold a discussion on January 13 with Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, and representatives of the CBSE and NCERT on the textbook reforms.

According to the notice, the topic of the discussion is: “Reform in context and design of textbooks. Removing references to un-historical facts and distortions about our national heroes from textbooks. Ensuring equal and proportionate references to all periods of Indian history. Highlighting the role of great historic women heroes including Gargi, Maitreyi, or rulers like Rani of Jhansi, Rani Chanamma, Chand Bibi, Zalkari Bai etc.”

On January 12, the panel will hold discussions with the Department of School Education and Literacy and representatives of CBSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Education Secretaries of Assam, MP, UP and J&K on “plans for bridging the learning gap caused due to school lockdown as well as review of online and offline instructions, examinations and plans for reopening schools”.

According to the notice, the meetings will be held amid safety measures such as masks and social distancing keeping in view the pandemic.