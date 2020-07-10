House panel to discuss migrants’ issues on July 15

Sources said the House panel would like to know from representatives of the Labour Ministry about the steps taken by the Centre to tackle difficulties faced by returning migrant workers. (File) Sources said the House panel would like to know from representatives of the Labour Ministry about the steps taken by the Centre to tackle difficulties faced by returning migrant workers. (File)

The Standing Committee on Labour — headed by BJD’s Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab — is scheduled to meet on July 15 to discuss “issues relating to migrant labour force during Covid-19 pandemic in India”.

Sources said the House panel would like to know from representatives of the Labour Ministry about the steps taken by the Centre to tackle difficulties faced by returning migrant workers.

The 28-member committee will also examine changes in labour laws effected by the various state governments since the lockdown, according to sources.

Sources said that the committee has sought the response of the Ministry of Labour and Employment on the changes in labour laws. ens

