House panel recommends comprehensive performance review of all designated IoEs

The scheme also aimed to enable these institutions to eventually be ranked among the top 100 in global university rankings. (File image)

Financial inputs must translate into measurable global outcomes, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education has noted, while calling for a “comprehensive performance review” of all institutes that have been designated as Institutions of Eminence (IoEs).

Twelve institutions have been granted IoE status so far – eight public and four private ones. This includes IITs Delhi</strong>, Bombay, Madras, Kharagpur, and IISc, and BITS Pilani, O P Jindal Global University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and Shiv Nadar University.

The scheme was launched in 2017 with the aim of declaring 10 public and 10 private institutions as IoEs and turning them into “world class” institutions. While the scheme involves financial assistance to the public institutions, it promised significant autonomy in academic, administrative, and financial matters to the private ones. The scheme also aimed to enable these institutions to eventually be ranked among the top 100 in global university rankings.