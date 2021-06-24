House panel questions Labour officials on job losses

INFORMED THAT only 5.15 lakh migrant workers returned to their home states during the second wave of Covid-19, a parliamentary standing committee on Wednesday is learnt to have questioned Labour Ministry officials over rising unemployment.

The committee members also enquired about complaints regarding non-compliance of the Centre’s advisory which asked private and public establishments not to terminate services of employees or reduce wages, it is learnt.

These came up for discussion during a meeting of the committee, headed by BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab, which is deliberating on issues relating to ‘Impact of Covid-19 on Rising Unemployment and Loss of Jobs/Livelihood in Organised and Unorganised Sectors’.

During the meeting, representatives of the Ministry of Labour and Employment led by Additional Secretary Anuradha Prasad briefed the members.

The officials are learnt to have informed the committee that 5,15,363 migrant workers returned to their home states during the second wave of Covid – much lower than the 1 crore who returned last year. The panel asked the officials to give state-wise data of those who returned during the second wave.

A member of the Standing Committee on Labour is also learnt to have raised the issue of termination of services of casual and contractual government staff in Lakshadweep.