scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

House panel expresses concern over fall in SC/ST scholarship scheme beneficiaries

In it report presented to Lok Sabha on Friday, the committee on welfare of SCs and STs, chaired by BJP MP Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, has “censured the discriminatory action” of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs whose guidelines govern the centrally sponsored schemes.

Written by Sourav Roy Barman | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 11:39:11 pm
The post-matric scholarships figures are also dismal, the committee observed. (Representational Photo)

A PARLIAMENTARY Committee has recommended that the parental annual income of Rs 2.5 lakh that makes Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students eligible for pre-matric and post-matric scholarships be revised to Rs 8 lakh, expressing “alarm” over the fall in the number of children from reserved categories availing the schemes over the recent years.

In it report presented to Lok Sabha on Friday, the committee on welfare of SCs and STs, chaired by BJP MP Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, has “censured the discriminatory action” of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs whose guidelines govern the centrally sponsored schemes.

“The committee are of the view that the ceiling of parents’ income limit of Rs 2.5 lakh should be raised considering the current cost of living and economic growth rates. The committee are dismayed to note that while the ceiling limit for EWS sections have been increased from Rs 6 lakhs to Rs 8 lakhs, the same parameters have not been applied for SC/ST students. The committee censure this discriminatory action of the Ministry,” said the report.

According to data in the report, the number of beneficiaries under the scheme fell substantially over the years in Kendriya Vidyalayas. In the case of the pre-matric scholarship scheme, the number of beneficiaries in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 were 10234, 10195, 10634, 9892 and 7436, respectively.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...

The post-matric scholarships figures are also dismal, the committee observed. In 207-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, the number of beneficiaries stood at 690, 818, 20124, 21212, and 852 in KVs, according to the report.

“The committee are quite perturbed to see that the number of children receiving scholarships is quite meagre. From the year 2017-18, the figures are on a constant downfall… the committee are alarmed to note that figures pertaining to post-matric scholarships have nosedived in comparison to pre-matric scholarships. It is rather a matter of grave concern that the number of SC/ST children vying for post-matric courses are on decline,” it said.

It also underlined that the schemes act as a catalyst for increasing the aspirations of the beneficiaries to pursue higher education.

Under the guidelines, SC/ST beneficiaries of the pre-matric scheme receive Rs 225 (day scholars) and Rs 525 (hostelites) per day. They also get Rs 750 and Rs 1000 annually for books. Under post-matric scholarships, meanwhile, SC beneficiaries receive between Rs 2500 to Rs 13,500 annually depending on level of education.

ST beneficiaries between Rs 1200 to Rs 230 on a monthly basis depending on courses they are enrolled in, the report stated. Both the ministries have submitted that there is no proposal under consideration to raise the amount of the scholarships.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 11:39:11 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

5

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Who needs media in New India?
Who needs media in New India?
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG
Opinion

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement