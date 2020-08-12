House panel discusses ways to minimise Internet shutdowns

The ministry officials also discussed the progress made regarding the introduction of 5G technology to India, it is learnt. The members of the committee are learnt to have expressed hope that it would begin as early as possible. (File)

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Tuesday discussed ways to minimise internet shutdowns in the country and prioritise more logical ways to order an internet shutdown, it is learnt.

Upon hearing presentations from officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Cellular Operators Association of India, members of the committee reached a consensus that reliance on Internet shutdowns should be decreased but it should be balanced against national security issues, it is learnt.

The committee, it is learnt, also discussed the Supreme Court order in January that mandated that Internet shutdown orders must be made public and observed that the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression using the Internet was constitutionally protected.

The ministry officials also discussed the progress made regarding the introduction of 5G technology to India, it is learnt. The members of the committee are learnt to have expressed hope that it would begin as early as possible.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, the Joint Select Committee on the Data Protection Bill heard presentations from the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and the APJ Abdul Kalam Centre.

ASSOCHAM, it is learnt, argued that the legislation should allow for free cross-border flows of data to foster a vibrant digital economy. They also expressed concern about potential abuse of power due to the broad exemptions for the government under the Bill, it is learnt.

In a separate presentation, it is learnt, the APJ Abdul Kalam Centre presented views that data localisation was crucial to national security and law enforcement measures, citing lynchings due to rumours that spread on WhatsApp.

The presentation argued that the current mechanism for retrieving data from foreign companies faced significant delays, it is learnt.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.