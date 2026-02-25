House panel condemns ‘unfortunate incident’ at AI Impact Summit

Committee chairman Nishikant Dubey pushed the resolution lauding the government for the “grand success” of the summit held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20. (File)

With the BJP scaling up its offensive against Congress over its youth wing’s ‘shirtless protest’ at the AI Impact Summit recently, an attempt by the ruling party to denounce the action triggered protests during the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Communications and Information Technology meeting on Tuesday, leading to voting for a resolution, it is learnt.

The committee, however, passed a resolution lauding the “grand success” of the summit and condemned the “unfortunate incident” after the proposal was put to vote that the ruling party won 10 against six.

Committee chairman Nishikant Dubey pushed the resolution lauding the government for the “grand success” of the summit held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20. “The summit delivered a diplomatic declaration that 91 countries and leading companies committed to inclusive AI development. The companies announced over $200 billion AI investment in India. Google, besides committing for a big data centre in India, pledged to lay a direct sea cable link between India and the USA,” the resolution said.