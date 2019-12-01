House panel calls Twitter, Facebook to discuss women’s cyber safety

The Parliamentary Committee on Women’s Empowerment has called representatives of social media giants Twitter and Facebook next week to discuss issues related to women’s safety in the cyber world.

Advertising

The issue of cyber safety and security for women will be discussed in the next meeting of the committee, and representatives of Twitter and Facebook group including WhatsApp and Instagram will be present, it was learnt.

The Committee on Women’s Empowerment, headed by BJP member Heena V Gavit, will meet on Wednesday and Thursday.

This is the second time in a month that the committee will discuss this issue. On November 21, officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Women and Child Development and Electronics and Information Technology made a presentation and briefed the members.

The issue assumes significance in view of an increase in cyber crime against women. A recent report released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that out of the total cyber crimes (21,796) registered in the country in 2017, 4,242 were committed against women. The cyber-crimes against women were related to cyber blackmailing or threatening, cyber pornography or hosting or publishing obscene sexual materials, cyber stalking or cyber bullying of women, defamation or morphing and indecent representation of women.