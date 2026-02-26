House of J&K Dy CM Surinder Choudhary’s brother among places searched by ACB

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday raided nearly half a dozen locations — including the residential premises of the brother of Jammu and Kashmir’s Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary in Jammu and Nowshera in Rajouri district — in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets probe.
Surinder Choudhary condemned the action, claiming it was aimed at “intimidating and maligning his family”. He also alleged internal rivalry in the police department behind his brother’s promotion being allegedly stalled.
Based on a specific input, a “verification” was conducted by J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau into allegations of disproportionate assets against Inspector Vijay Singh Choudhary of the J&K Police, the ACB said.
Choudhary, who currently resides in Santokh Vihar in Jammu district’s Kaluchak area, is posted in the security wing of J&K Police in Kashmir.
The raids, which began at 7 am and lasted 10 hours, were carried out at the family’s ancestral home in Nowshera, Rajouri and the officer’s residence in Santokh Vihar in Jammu district’s Kaluchak area.
Some other properties — including a farmhouse at Gharota and a flat in Guru Teg Bahadur Colony — were also searched, officials said. Officials claimed “incriminating” documents relating to 100 kanals of land (one kanal is equivalent to 5,420 sq ft) worth crores of rupees were recovered.
The raids allegedly revealed that “the suspect while posted in different places raised huge assets amounting to crores of rupees which were found highly disproportionate to his known sources of income”.
“Further, it was revealed that more than 10 properties in the shape of houses, shops and plots of land in 100 kanals, valuing [sic] in crores have been raised by him, mostly in the name of family members, his relatives and others,” the ACB said in a statement.
Sources said Choudhary was sent on deputation to the UT of Ladakh last September but could not join as Ladakh administration rejected it.
“A prima facie case of criminal misconduct was found made out against the accused Vijay Singh Choudhary, under offences punishable under Sections 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” an official said, adding that a case was registered at Police Station ACB Central.
ACB officials also searched the residential premises and offices of a businessman Naresh Sharma alias Raju at Channi Himmat and Bahu Plaza, both in Jammu, officials said.
ACB teams also conducted searches at stone crushers at Bajalta (Jammu), Gandyal (Kathua), Kaller and Doongi (both Rajouri), besides district mineral office, Rajouri, and the mining blocks at Saranu (Rajouri), Anji and Arnas (both in Reasi district).
An ACB statement said, “Most of the stone crushers and block holders were found indulging in illegal mining activities, functioning in blatant violation of the terms and conditions, thereby causing irreversible ecological degradation in the regions etc.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram