House of J&K Dy CM Surinder Choudhary’s brother among places searched by ACB

Security personnel outside the house of Vijay Choudhary, brother of J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary, in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday raided nearly half a dozen locations — including the residential premises of the brother of Jammu and Kashmir’s Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary in Jammu and Nowshera in Rajouri district — in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets probe.

Surinder Choudhary condemned the action, claiming it was aimed at “intimidating and maligning his family”. He also alleged internal rivalry in the police department behind his brother’s promotion being allegedly stalled.

Based on a specific input, a “verification” was conducted by J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau into allegations of disproportionate assets against Inspector Vijay Singh Choudhary of the J&K Police, the ACB said.