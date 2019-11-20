Rajya Sabha nod to Jallianwala Bagh memorial Bill

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 even as many Opposition members criticised the decision to remove the Congress president as a member of the trust responsible for maintenance of the memorial. It also amended the law to make the leader of the single largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha a member of the trust rather than the Leader of Opposition.

Several speakers, including Sukhendu Sekhar Roy of the TMC and Prasanna Acharya of BJD agreed with Congress MP Pratap Singh Najwa’s contention that the move amounts to negating history and disregarding the role played by the Congress in the freedom struggle and in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.

Speakers demanded that due space be given at the memorial to Shaheed Udham Singh, who avenged the massacre 21 years later in London, and poet Rabindranath Tagore who renounced his knighthood in protest. There were also demands for Bharat Ratna for Udham Singh and Bhagat Singh.

In his reply, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel acceded to the demand for honouring martyrs but slammed the Congress, saying that such concern for the memorial had been found wanting when the party was in power.