House at a halt, PM says Cong behind it, tells MPs ‘expose’ Opp

A week after he termed the Congress as a party that has not been able to digest the BJP’s success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday blamed the Opposition party for the continuing disruptions in Parliament.

According to sources in the BJP, Modi, while addressing the BJP MPs at the parliamentary party meeting, pointed out that the Congress has forgotten that the floor of the House is for discussion, not for slogan raising. He asked the BJP MPs to “expose the attitude of the Congress and some other Opposition parties” before the people.

Both the Houses have been witnessing ruckus and repeated adjournments during the monsoon session without any major legislative business or debates. The Opposition parties – the Congress-led UPA, TMC, SAD, SP and BSP – have been protesting against the alleged snooping by Pegasus spyware and contentious farm laws.

“The Prime Minister said the Congress does not want to run the House and is blocking all attempts to break the stalemate in Parliament to get back to normal business. He said the party has forgotten that the floor of the House is for debate and discussion,” said a party MP. The Prime Minister also mentioned the Congress’s move to boycott a briefing on the pandemic and the vaccination programme last week.

The Prime Minister also asked the MPs to mark 75 years of Independence by organising programmes in each village under their constituencies, making it a people’s movement instead of a mere government event, said Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Modi asked the party MPs to form a team of two party workers in each Assembly segment to organise programmes and seek suggestions from people on how they envisage India in 2047, when the country will complete 100 years of Independence, Meghwal said. A team of two BJP workers were asked to visit 75 villages in each Assembly constituency and spend 75 hours in each constituency, he said.

BJP president J P Nadda also addressed the members.

Vaccination for kids may begin in September: minister

New Delhi: During the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the members that the government is hopeful of launching vaccination for children by September. “He said the trial results so far have been good and encouraging. He said the government is happy about it and that India is likely to begin vaccinating children by September,” said an MP who was present in the house.

With the Prime Minister urging the MPs to counter the Opposition allegations against the government over vaccination, the minister said that the government had initiated the process much ahead of many countries. He said the government has allocated Rs 900 crore for research purposes in April itself and encouraged scientists, sources said, adding that India would soon become the largest vaccine producing country as more companies will get production licences. ENS