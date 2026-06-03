Hours-long traffic jams, muddy water in houses: Cloudbursts put 2 Jammu and Kashmir districts on alert

A massive traffic jam at the Thathri area on Tuesday night following a cloudburst.

Multiple cloudbursts in Jammu and Kashmir’s hilly Kishtwar and Doda districts on Tuesday evening led to hours-long traffic blockages and disrupted normal life, prompting the administration to sound an alert.

Officials said the cloudbursts hit Thathri in Doda district, and Drabshalla and Sarthal areas in Kishtwar. There was no report of loss of life.

The cloudbursts came within minutes after heavy rain lashed the areas around 4 pm and continued for nearly an hour.

While vehicular traffic on the Batote-Doda-Kishtwar national highway was restored within three hours, work went on into the night to clear debris accumulated on the Thathri-Drabshalla stretch in the Machipam and Saroor areas.