scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Hours after taking over, Justice Lalit holds meet to discuss backlog, listing of cases

Sources said the meeting “mulled over various options” and finally decided to set up “one or two” constitution benches and “six three-judge benches” on priority basis. “The focus will be on resolving the three-judge bench matters as there are many references to them pending,” they added.

The three-judge benches will sit in the first half of the day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Getting into work mode soon after swearing in, new Chief Justice of India U U Lalit called a full court meeting in the Supreme Court Saturday afternoon to discuss ways to deal with backlog of cases and decide on the listing of petitions.

Sources said the meeting “mulled over various options” and finally decided to set up “one or two” constitution benches and “six three-judge benches” on priority basis. “The focus will be on resolving the three-judge bench matters as there are many references to them pending,” they added.

“The constitution benches will initially deal with case management and issue directions for getting the records, the paper book, of the case ready to prepare for the hearing,” sources said.

Also Read |Justice UU Lalit Profile

The three-judge benches will sit in the first half of the day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

On the listing of cases, it was decided that Mondays will be dedicated to fresh matters, while those miscellaneous matters in which notice has already been issued will be taken up post-lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fridays, too, will be devoted to after-notice miscellaneous matters.

In an interview to The Indian Express on August 14, CJI Lalit (he was CJI-designate then) spoke about the need to ensure that crucial cases are listed on priority. Asked about the delay in cases, he said: “You touched upon that some matters don’t get listed. That is something which we will have to find a solution to…To have Constitution benches sit all year (is one kind of institutional response),” he had said.

Also Read |Rekha Sharma writes: CJI Ramana’s tenure had some highs, and many belied hopes

Subsequently, in what is widely seen as a decision carrying the new CJI’s imprint, the SC on August 24 notified that 25 pending matters will be listed before the constitution benches starting August 29.

Advertisement

“Take notice that the following five judges bench matters shall be listed before the concerned courts from Monday, the 29th August, 2022 for directions including filing of common compilation, filing of short written submissions and tentative indication with regard to time taken by learned counsel. The matters shall thereafter be listed as per directions of the court,” the SC notification said.

Read in Explained |Explained: How the Chief Justice of India gets appointed

The constitution bench matters listed for hearing before include challenges to demonetisation, reservations to the economically weaker sections, petitions challenging the exercise of updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam, challenge to the establishment of the Central Bureau of Investigation and plea challenging the constitutional validity of religious practices of Nikah Halala and polygamy.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

Speaking at the farewell organised for former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Justice Lalit reiterated his priorities and said he will strive to make the process of listing cases as simple as transparent as possible, make mentioning – where lawyers bring urgent matters to the notice of the court – easier, and strive to ensure that there is at least one constitution bench functioning throughout the year.

The full court meeting on Saturday is learnt to have worked on the nitty gritty of the plan. The meeting, which started at 2 pm, reportedly lasted for almost three hours. Sources said it was a “free-flowing dialogue between colleagues” where the judges conveyed their suggestions.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 11:39:12 pm
Next Story

Aaditya Thackeray: Authorities not accepting our application for Dussehra rally

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement