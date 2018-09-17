Hours after JNUSU poll results: Left panel, ABVP claim assault, violence by each other on campus

Heavy police deployment outside JNU. File/Express Heavy police deployment outside JNU. File/Express

Hours after the JNUSU results were announced on Sunday with the Left unity panel winning on all four central panel seats, and defeating the ABVP, the JNU campus saw altercations between the two groups, with both alleging assault and violence by the other.

After police came to know about the incident, senior officers, including the JCP (New Delhi range) Ajay Chaudhary, rushed to the spot. They are now in a meeting with the administration and students.

“No legal action has been taken as of now and police are recording statements of all the students,” a senior police officer told the Indian Express.

JNUSU president-elect N Sai Balaji said the ABVP “randomly attacked students” at around 4am.

“I was called to the scene at Sutlej Hostel. As elected JNUSU president, I went to ensure Pawan Meena’s (AISA activist) safety who was attacked by ABVP students with sticks. Upon reaching, what I saw was mayhem. The mob led by Saurabh Sharma (former JNUSU joint secretary from ABVP) was baiting for blood of any student they thought a friend of Pawan Meena and were attacking students with sticks.”

“They openly threatened me, Geeta and other students present there with dire consequences if we intervened to stop the violence. The group turned into a mob and started attacking Abhinay, a former JNU student, in Jhelum hostel, chased him and almost lynched him in the lawns. I ran with other students to save Abhinay who by then had fallen unconscious. We then took him to an ambulance and sent him for medical aid,” Balaji said.

He said that he was again threatened by the mob. “Fearing my safety, some students asked me to sit inside the PCR vehicle. However, the mob led by Ashutosh Mishra and Saurabh Sharma stopped the PCR vehicle and got an ABVP student to sit beside me. These two students were repeatedly stopping the PCR and threatening me… I was physically assaulted inside the PCR van by ABVP students.”

Balaji was at Vasant Kunj North police station on Monday morning to file a complaint in the matter. The newly elected office bearers mobilised crowds in the campus to march to the police station to ensure an FIR was lodged.

The ABVP, however, said three of their activists had been assaulted.

“Just a while ago, three JNU students affiliated to ABVP were attacked by the criminals hiding as champions of Communist ideology. Around 15-20 Left workers, including non-students individuals, attacked in a targetted way. They were led by the outgoing JNUSU president Geeta Kumari and her close friend Ankit Singh. They entered Sujal Yadav’s room,punched him and hit him with sticks. The left party workers had already fractured his hand yesterday. He has been attacked for the second time in 30 hours,” the said Monika Chaudhary, ABVP national media convenor.

“The targetted violent attacks by the Left on ABVP students is a clear sign of an evil design unfolding in the campus.AISA-SFI and their allies have decided to turn things ugly in the JNU campus. Left wants turmoil in the campus… Left organisations are turning more and more agressive and violent. Under the present circumstances, the safety of the students, especially of those who are affiliated with ABVP, is in a grave danger,” she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd