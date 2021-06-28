Hours after Jammu attack, another drone reportedly spotted at Kaluchak military station

An Indian army soldier stands guard at the Jammu air force station after two blasts were reported early morning in Jammu (AP)

Barely a few hours after the drone attack at the Air Force Station in Jammu, a suspected drone was reportedly sighted over Kaluchak military station on the outskirts of the city on Sunday night.

Sources said that the sentry deployed at a post there fired some rounds on it, but it disappeared. Army officials, however, are yet to confirm the incident.

In a first-of-its-kind terrorist attack in the country, two explosive devices were dropped from a suspected drone on the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu early on Sunday. Two back-to-back explosions, which according to sources occurred at 1.37 am and 1.42 am, injured two Air Force personnel.

The roof of a building was damaged, but the explosive devices missed the aircraft hangar nearby. No valuable equipment was damaged in the attack.

The Air Force Station is about 14-15 km from the nearest point on the International Border (IB) with Pakistan. The farthest that a drone from Pakistan has so far come on the Indian side of the IB and Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region is 12 km.

Sources in the military intelligence said that out of the two injured air force personnel — a warrant officer and an airman — neither has confirmed the cause of the blast and whether they heard the sound of a drone prior to the explosions.

Officials, however, said the possibility of the drone being controlled from Indian territory could not be ruled out.

The use of a drone to mount a terrorist attack marks the beginning of a new security threat for the country. The threat from armed drones was discussed by the Indian security establishment some years ago. The attack on the Air Force Station took place a few hours after Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba operative with an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing nearly 5 kg in Jammu.

The NIA and NSG teams are conducting investigations into the matter.

After the attack, a high alert has been sounded by the army and air force in key military stations and air force stations across the region. Bomb disposal squads have been stationed at select military stations from where they can be dispatched wherever required if need be.