Hours after history-sheeter’s death, Meerut police arrest one, raid home of ex-BSP legislator

Hours after history-sheeter Ashish Gujjar was shot dead in Meerut’s Shobhapur village, police on Saturday night arrested the father of a deceased BSP leader in whose murder case Gujjar was an accused.

They also raided the residence of Yogesh Verma, a former BSP legislator and husband of Mayor Sunita Verma. Police said they got a tip-off that Gujjar’s killers were hiding in the premises, but found no one.

Gujjar was one of four accused in the murder case of Shobhapur resident Gopi Paria, a BSP leader and alleged confidant of Yogesh Verma. “We have arrested Tarachand Paria, father of Gopi Paria…We also raided premises of BSP leaders including that of Yogesh Verma last night on getting information that they (the killers) were hiding there, but failed to arrest them,” said Anand Prakash Mishra, in-charge of Kankarkheda police station.

Mehkar Singh (54), Gujjar’s father — on the basis of whose complaint an FIR was lodged — has alleged that Yogesh Verma was involved in the “conspiracy” behind his son’s murder. He has also announced holding of a ‘mahapanchayat’ Tuesday if police are unable to arrest the accused. Sources said Singh had told police that one of the killers had contacted Verma on phone soon after his son’s death.

“The father of the deceased has not given us anything in writing against Verma so far,” said SP (City) Ranvijay Singh. Yogesh Verma denied his involvement. “The Meerut police are once again trying to implicate me in a false case for which Mehkar Singh is being made a stooge.The BJP government in UP is once again trying to arrest me out of political vendetta.This explains why my house was raided last night, but no one was found,” he told The Indian Express.

Meerut SSP Akhilesh Kumar has formed eight teams of police and crime branch officials, as well as one of STF to trace the absconding accused.

Bharat Bandh connection

-After the violence that followed the April 2 Bharat Bandh (called by Dalit outfits in protest against dilution of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act), a list titled ‘Dalit vandals and arsonists from Shobhapur’ — purportedly released by Ashish Gujjar and a few others — began doing the rounds on social media. The first on that list was that of BSP leader Gopi Paria. Paria was killed two days later.

-Yogesh Verma was also made an accused by police in connection with bandh-related violence in Meerut on April 2. He was later arrested and the NSA was invoked against him. However, he was acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in October.