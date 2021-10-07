Hours after condemning Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Varun Gandhi dropped from BJP National Executive

Hours after BJP MP Varun Gandhi condemned the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, in which a Union Minister’s convoy ran over and killed four protesting farmers, he was removed from the BJP National Executive. Gandhi on Thursday called for “accountability for the innocent blood of farmers” as he posted a purported video of the incident.

When BJP president J P Nadda announced the 80-member National Executive of the party later in the day, Gandhi’s name was absent. The National Executive comprises the party’s top leaders, who meet to discuss key issues facing the government and shapes the organisation’s agenda.

“The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer,” Gandhi tweeted on Thursday.

— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 7, 2021

He also shared a video in which a speeding Mahindra Thar jeep is seen running over people. Two SUVs were seen following the jeep while there is commotion of people shouting and crying in the video.