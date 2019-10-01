Hours after accusing Rabri, Misa of domestic abuse, Tej Pratap’s wife back to former CM home

Aishwarya Rai, wife of former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav, returned to the residence of her mother-in-law and former CM Rabri Devi hours after making allegations of domestic violence against her and Tej Pratap’s eldest sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharati. No police case had been registered in the absence of a written complaint.

A family court in Patna has been hearing Tej Pratap’s divorce plea. Tej and Aishwarya, daughter of former minister Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai, married in November 2018.

Aishwarya had alleged before the media on Sunday that her in-laws “had not been giving her food since June and she was getting food from her parents in Patna”. She had also accused Rabri and Misa of “misbehaving with her”. “When I was trying to make a video of the house, a guard snatched my phone”, she said, adding that she had no complaints against her husband and her brother-in-law and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had been cooperative. She said things could have improved if her father-in-law Lalu Prasad was in Patna.

While Rabri refused to comment, Misa said she was “shocked” at Aishwarya’s allegations as she had been living in Delhi.

Sources in RJD said Rabri Devi allowed Aishwarya to return on Sunday night after she apologised.