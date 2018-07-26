Hotel-for-land scam: Piyush Goyal gives nod to prosecute former IRCTC official

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi were among the 14 people named by the CBI in the chargesheet. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi were among the 14 people named by the CBI in the chargesheet.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has given his approval to prosecute a former IRCTC group manager in connection with a graft case involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family, three months after the CBI sought his nod in the matter, senior officials in the ministry said on Wednesday.

Officials said Goyal gave his nod Tuesday night to prosecute B K Agarwal amid concerns that a delay could weaken the case against Lalu’s family.

On April 16, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against Lalu, a former Railways minister, and others in connection with alleged corruption in handing over maintenance of two hotels run by IRCTC in Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotels, a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar, in return for a prime land plot in Patna in 2006.

Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi were among the 14 people named by the CBI in the chargesheet.

The CBI wrote to the Railways in April, seeking its permission to prosecute Aggarwal.

Sources in the Railways said that the minister gave his approval after a report of the Central Vigilance Commission advised the ministry to grant sanction for prosecution.

