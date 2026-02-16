Hot days this week over northwest and peninsular India, says IMD

IMD has said heavy rain will affect Kerala and Tamil Nadu during February 21 and 22.(Image generated using Google Gemini)

Warm days are in store for regions along west and northwest India regions this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The soaring mercury levels will particularly affect coastal areas of Konkan, Goa and Karnataka, where the Met department has warned of hot and humid conditions to last till Wednesday.

“The maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and the plains of northwest India during this week,” IMD said.

Climatologically, February – March experiences seasonal transition when day temperatures recorded along the peninsular and the plains of northwest India regions begin to go northward.