Hot days this week over northwest and peninsular India, says IMD

Warm days are in store for regions along west and northwest India regions this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
The soaring mercury levels will particularly affect coastal areas of Konkan, Goa and Karnataka, where the Met department has warned of hot and humid conditions to last till Wednesday.
“The maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and the plains of northwest India during this week,” IMD said.
Climatologically, February – March experiences seasonal transition when day temperatures recorded along the peninsular and the plains of northwest India regions begin to go northward.
With an incoming stream of western disturbance, north India will experience light to moderate intensity showers accompanied by lightning. Squally weather will be experienced over Punjab, Chandigarh and Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh will be hit by thunderstorms on Thursday, the IMD said.
On Monday, a low pressure formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal and its further intensification by February 18. Under the influence of this system, IMD has said heavy rain will affect Kerala and Tamil Nadu during February 21 and 22.
