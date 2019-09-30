Hostage by militants recalls: ‘Couldn’t sleep, thought what if I was killed’

Vijay Verma, 62, slept for just half-an-hour on Saturday night. The memories of that evening kept haunting him.Verma was rescued on Saturday evening after three militants were killed by security forces in Batote town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district. By then, they had held him hostage for nearly five hours.

“I could not sleep as the thought of what would have happened to my family if I was killed or if they too were taken hostage kept haunting me,’’ he said.

A tailor by profession, Verma recalled that he had gone to the market on Saturday morning and saw people shutting their shops following news about the disappearance of some militants after a brief encounter with security forces at Thor, nearly 9 km from Batote. “I returned home and switched on the TV, but the signal was not clear,’’ he said. “Suddenly, three gunmen in army fatigues entered the house and sat on the chairs. I immediately realised they were militants,’’ Verma said.

He said his wife Raj Kumari and daughter-in-law Yashika were at home at that time and the latter brought water for the militants, thinking they were his guests. The militants declined and asked her to return to the kitchen, said Verma. “I then went to my wife, loudly telling her to make tea for everybody. Then I whispered in her ear that she should move out with Yashika,’’ he added. Both of them, Verma said, walked out. The militants did not get suspicious as there was no movement of security forces till then, he said.

In the meantime, Verma’s eldest son Atul Verma walked in and so did a neighbour.

“He (Atul) asked about the army personnel, but did not notice their weapons,” the 62-year-old tailor said. Atul soon moved out, but the neighbour sat beside Verma, he said.

“I then went to the kitchen on the pretext of making tea. The militants said they will ask him to prepare tea when they want it. So I brought two cups, one for myself and another for the neighbour,’’ he said, adding that the neighbour drank his tea and got up to leave.

“Just before leaving, he asked me to come outside. As I stood up, a militant pointed his revolver and signalled me to sit,” Verma said.

Having received information, the Army cordoned the house around noon, Verma said. Police, too, reached and appealed to the militants to surrender and assured them that they will not be harmed, he said.

“One of the militants said they (police) are lying as they will kill all of them if they stepped out,’’ Verma said.

In the meantime, security personnel lobbed smoke grenades inside the house and the militants jumped from the balcony in panic, Verma said, adding that he remained inside and covered his face with a pillow.“After nearly 20 minutes, I came out and raised my hands on seeing the Army personnel. A woman officer asked me to move towards her and said she will provide him cover fire,” he said. Verma reunited with his family soon after.