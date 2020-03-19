Hospitals defer elective surgeries to let doctors focus on corona cases

Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi of AIIMS asked non-emergency patients to stay away. (Courtesy: Prasar Bharati News Services) Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi of AIIMS asked non-emergency patients to stay away. (Courtesy: Prasar Bharati News Services)

Several major hospitals in the national capital, as well as some in other parts of the country, have decided to cancel elective surgeries and reduce OPD (out patients’) timings to ensure there is no community transmission, and doctors can instead focus on the coronavirus outbreak.

Elective surgeries are planned, non-emergency procedures.

Delhi’s prominent hospitals are also sending messages asking people to avoid visiting hospitals unless it is an emergency.

Safdarjung Hospital has decided to cancel all elective surgeries until further notice, and reduced OPD timings. Medical Superintendent Dr Balvinder Singh said, “Staff have to be available for COVID-19 patients. We have decided to defer elective surgeries as of now and reduced OPD timings to 8.30 am-10.30 am.”

The 1,600-bed hospital, which on average sees 12,000 OPD patients every day and performs more than 1 lakh major surgeries every year, has received most suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far.

At AIIMS, the authorities have decided to send an advisory to OPD patients on their registered phone numbers, requesting them to postpone OPD appointments. It states, “In view of the increasing threat of corona infection, you are requested to postpone your appointment at AIIMS if it is not urgent in nature. This is for your safety and good health.”

On average, AIIMS caters to 15,000 patients every day.

On Wednesday, an AIIMS resident doctor, Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi, posted a picture holding a placard that read, “I stayed at work for you. You stay at home for us.”

The picture was shared, among others, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted: “Well said, Doctor! Also a shout-out to all those working to make our planet safer and healthier…”

Dr Malhi, 37, from AIIMS’s Department of Cardiovascular Radiology, told The Indian Express: “I did it because I felt there are several patients in the hospital who carry infection. If more people visit, there are high chances of community transmission.”

A resident doctor from Safdarjung Hospital also shared a photo of himself with a placard issued by the Resident Doctors’ Association, which read: “Patients with diabetes, COPD and other chronic diseases are at increased risk of contracting the virus…”

At a meeting between resident doctors of Safdarjung, the medical superintendent and officials from Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, it was decided that a fever screening centre will be set up in the hospital’s old casualty ground floor for all patients with upper respiratory tract infection.

A doctor who attended the meeting said: “A questionnaire is being prepared to screen patients. In case of positive findings, patient will be referred to RML Hospital as a suspected case of COVID-19. In case negative findings, they will be allowed to enter the new emergency block. Routine surgeries would be deferred.”

On Tuesday, Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital had canceled all elective surgeries and reduced OPD timings. Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Delhi has also shut its general OPD from March 20 to 31.

In other states:

* At Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital, the largest government hospital in Maharashtra, authorities said elective surgeries have been rescheduled.

* Dr Aditya Kelkar, director, National Institute of Ophthalmology, Pune, said there is a 50-per cent reduction in number of surgeries such as cataracts.

* At Mumbai’s Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital, only emergency procedures such as retinal detachment, infection or accident cases are being taken for surgery. “We are practicing social distancing even among doctors and the staff. Only urgent procedures are being operated on, hospital director Dr Suresh Natarajan said.

* Even as there has been no confirmed case in Gujarat so far, some dental clinics have decided to postpone elective dental surgeries following the Indian Dental Association’s advisory on Tuesday. — With inputs from ENS Pune, Mumbai & Ahmedabad

