Hoshiarpur police convinces 857 panchayats to support Covid testing

Amid reports of several panchayats across Punjab preventing collection of samples for Covid testing alleging poor treatment at government hospitals, Hoshiarpur police has managed to motivate panchayats in the district to support testing drive.

After Hoshiarpur SSP Navjot Singh Mahal kicked off a special mass drive for convincing villagers to come forward and give samples for Covid testing and till September 29, total 857 panchayats and 62 wards across Hoshiarpur have passed such resolutions supporting testing for Covid-19.

In the coming days, similar resolutions are expected to be passed by other panchayats as well.

SSP Mahal said that the district police has taken it up like a challenge and formed several teams of senior police officers who have been meeting panchayats and convincing them by dispelling their apprehensions regarding testing and treatment. The effort has resulted in confidence building among the panchayats and villagers to approach hospitals for support and to give samples for testing, he added.

Over the past few months, several villages had refused access to their residents during visits by medical teams of the state health machinery for mandatory Covid-19 tests, quarantine or treatment at government healthcare facilities. The actions were based on mistrust of the quarantine and treatment system. They were swayed by rumours on social media of Covid-19 care centres sending out large numbers of dead bodies and of patients’ organs being illegally harvested.

