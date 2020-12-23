Hoshiarpur holds job mela for people with disability, more than 100 placed

Job Mela at Hoshiarpur. (Express Photo)

Shanil Kumar, 28, suffers from polio. He has been earning Rs 2,500 per month while working in a mobile shop for the last four years. Now he can hope to earn more, thanks to Divyang Mela under Project UDAAN of District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), Hoshiarpur.

He has got a Common Service Centre (CSC). This centre offers services like updation of Aadhaar card, booking railway tickets, applying for PAN cards, opening of bank account, mobile recharge and payment of electricity bills.

CSCs are given to village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY). Any unemployed person with basic knowledge of computer can apply online after depositing a fee of around Rs 1,500. Then their interview is held at district level. After qualifying, they get CSCs.

Shanil holds a diploma in computer application. He has a laptop and now he will have to arrange a printer and scanner to start his own work. He lives with his parents and elder brother’s family at Kot Saddique near Hoshiarpur.

Sandeep Kumar, 30, had done his Plus Two in 2008. Suffering from polio, he has been working on a daily wage. He got a job in the packing department of a medicine company. Now he will get a salary of Rs 8,500. “I am happy. At least I will have a regular income now”, he said.

Deaf and dumb Vinit Sood, 26, has studied up to Plus Two. He got a job in a homepathic clinic as a medicine dispenser.

Yubraj Kumar, a graduate, got a job in a sugar mill. “It feels great that people also need us”, he said, adding that this is an encouraging step by the district administration.

Like these four, 100 more Persons With Disability (PWDs) were selected for jobs of computer operator, VLEs and tele caller at the mela, one of its kind for the physically challenged in the state. Around 50 industries were invited.

Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Apnit Riyait said that she along with DBEE officials, including career counsellor Aditya Rana and placement officer Mangesh Sood, had conceived this idea and then started contacting industry people.

“PWD people used to come to us seeking jobs. Then we thought of doing something for them and contacted industry people. We convinced them that it was our social responsibility and we wanted that they should be adjusted because most of them were graduate”, the DC said, adding that DBEE officials and district employment officer Karam Singh had worked hard to organise this mela under Ghar-Ghar Rozgaar Mission of Punjab Government.

“We do not want to burden industry people too and asked them to select at least one or two persons as per their requirement,” Aditya Rana said.

