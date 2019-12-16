Hoshiarpur gets a burst of fitness with 24 open gyms

The cost of each open gym is around Rs 4 lakh in which nine items are installed at a suitable location in a public park. The gyms are coming up as part of Tandrust Punjab Scheme. The cost of each open gym is around Rs 4 lakh in which nine items are installed at a suitable location in a public park. The gyms are coming up as part of Tandrust Punjab Scheme.

In less than two months, Hoshiarpur has seen over two dozen open gyms come up in parks in the city’s various Assembly segments. And the enthusiastic response has spurred the administration into striving to open around 76 more such gyms in the coming two months.

“There is huge footfall in localities where we have already installed,” said Hoshiarpur MLA and Punjab Cabinet Minister Sunder Sham Arora, the force behind the initiative.

The cost of each open gym is around Rs 4 lakh in which nine items are installed at a suitable location in a public park. The gyms are coming up as part of Tandrust Punjab Scheme.

The work of the installation of these open gyms was started by Arora around two months back and till date open gyms have been installed in several localities including Gauam Nagar, Van Chetna Park locality, Railway Mandi road, Basant vihar, in Ward number 11, Budh Ram Colony, Islamabad Colony, Police Gaon, Bassi Khwaju Mohalla and Government College Ground.

Ekta Nagar locality has four such open-air gyms. A resident of Ekta Nagar, Shubham Kumar, said: “I belong to a poor family and going to the gym was a dream, but I could not afford the fee. But this is free, and there is an option of four such gyms in our locality.” Shubham had come to the gym with his friends. Youngsters and children have also been coming to these facilities in a huge number.

Jeewan Lata of Ambay Valley locality said that her children were delighted to see the gym in their area.

“We are so happy to have a gym in our area that now along with the morning and evening walk we have been doing exercise in the open gym,” she said.

Councilor Ranjita Chaudhary of Ward number 11, said that she got three open gyms in her ward as there was a huge demand from people in my ward.

Many residents feel that the initiative would prove particularly helpful in a state like Punjab that is fighting drug menace.

Minister Arora added: “Punjab has already launched Tandrust Punjab Scheme and under this I have got these gyms installed. I have ordered for 100 open gyms out of which around 24 have already been installed while remaining gyms would be installed before the end of current financial year.”

After covering city area, I will cover 60 villages of my segment, said Arora, adding: “There are many people who cannot afford going to a gym due their high fee and timings, but in our gyms anyone can come at any time for free.”

About security around the space and maintenance of these gyms, he said that there was a two-year warranty of the items installed and already 50 high-quality cameras, which have a same day-night clarity have been installed in every part of the city and connected to City, Sadar and Model Town Police stations.

